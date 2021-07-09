Why The Hangman Game In Black Widow Is So Important
Contains spoilers for "Black Widow" Now that "Black Widow" is finally available to see in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, there's plenty to unpack about its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The main story picks up in between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War," with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run from General Ross (William Hurt) and the military after breaking the Sokovia Accords in "Civil War." Obviously, hiding from the authorities isn't exactly easy when General Dreykov (Ray Winstone) sends hordes of brainwashed Black Widows from the Red Room after Natasha and her sister-figure Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) — along with a deadly assassin called Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) thrown into the mix for good measure.www.looper.com
Comments / 0