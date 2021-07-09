Book this igloo on Airbnb for amazing views of the Northern Lights

The Palm Springs hotel scene has gone from strength to strength in the last decade or so. You can now find something to suit any style, from cozy rustic spots to opulent five-star villas that are kitted out with every amenity you could imagine and fantastic restaurants to boot. One thing that hasn't changed though? The entrancing “desert modernism” aesthetic and discreet vibe; you’re just as likely to catch a crew of European retirees scouting the famous Architecture and Design Center as a Hollywood A-lister lounging by the pool. Speaking of pools, every single hotel on this list has one, because with the dazzling sun overhead and mountain views all around, spending time poolside is practically a required thing to do for travelers who make their way out to this colorful, spirited town. So, whether you’re making the trip for Coachella or are just looking for a fun getaway, take a scroll through the options below and make sure you pack shorts – it's gonna be hot.