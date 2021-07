You can currently get several Nintendo products on sale. Head over to Amazon.com, where you will get a 10 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $429. This bundle comes with Neon Blue and Neon Red Jot-Cons, 32GB internal storage, a 12-in-1 carrying case, and a 128GB SD card. Now, you can consider a second bundle, as you can also get one for $343 with $26.95 savings, and it will include a 32GB console with a 32GB memory card and an IR motion camera.