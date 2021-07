HURON — The 11th annual Classic Car & Bike Cruise Night will be held in Huron on the evening of Tuesday, July 13. Anyone with a classic car or motorcycle is invited to join the cruise on Dakota Avenue from 6 until 7 p.m. Then from 7 to 8 p.m., participants will meet in the west parking lot of First United Methodist Church, at 2660 Dakota S, for a mini Show & Shine.