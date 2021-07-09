Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse’s youth violence draws more than 100 to emergency meeting, including NY Attorney General

By Marnie Eisenstadt
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you don’t know where your kids are at 2 a.m., you are part of the problem, Chief Kenton Buckner told a crowded room at the Oncenter Wednesday night. “And we have to do better. We have strengthen our families first. Nothing is more important than the four corners of that house,” Buckner said, looking out at more than 150 people who had come to the hastily called meeting to problem-solve Syracuse’s sharply escalating youth violence.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
35K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Girls And Boys#Attorney General#Police#Og
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Upstate Medical University taking over, expanding kids mental health care at Hutchings

Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate Medical University is taking over all inpatient mental health care for kids currently provided by Hutchings Psychiatric Center. Upstate will create a specialized inpatient unit for children ages 12 to 17 diagnosed with both developmental disabilities and mental illnesses. The unit will be housed in a building on the Hutchings campus currently used to provide inpatient care for kids.

Comments / 1

Community Policy