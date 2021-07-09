Syracuse’s youth violence draws more than 100 to emergency meeting, including NY Attorney General

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you don’t know where your kids are at 2 a.m., you are part of the problem, Chief Kenton Buckner told a crowded room at the Oncenter Wednesday night. “And we have to do better. We have strengthen our families first. Nothing is more important than the four corners of that house,” Buckner said, looking out at more than 150 people who had come to the hastily called meeting to problem-solve Syracuse’s sharply escalating youth violence.