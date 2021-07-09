Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2021 Friends of Patterson Park Summer Concerts

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNDAYS | 6:00 - 8:00 pm | Patterson Park, Pagoda Observatory. August 15th - Haitian-Caribbean Festival Band (artist TBD) Check out last year’s virtual concert series HERE.

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Calendars#Virtual Concert#Observatory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Shreveport, LADaily Iberian

Summer Benefit Concert for the food bank

SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport musician, Chuck Jones, will conduct a Summer Music Benefit Concert on Friday at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free and is a smoke free environment. Concert goers are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items to...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

City Park concerts to start

Cody’s summer concert series in City Park opens Thursday with a bunch of familiar faces. Beacon Hill, a local blues and rock band that plays around town and a has become regular concert series performer, kicks off the season 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the band shell. They are the first...
Louisville, CODaily Camera

Street Faire, Summer Concerts in the Park returning to Louisville

Events in Louisville are back on track this summer as Summer Concerts in the Park and Downtown Louisville’s Street Faire have returned to the city’s calendar. With COVID-19 restrictions loosening earlier this year and the number of vaccinated individuals steadily increasing, the city felt it was time to return to normalcy and bring back some of residents’ favorite celebrations.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Patriotic concert at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nay Aug Park's Sunday Concerts featured an independence Day Theme with music from the Ringgold Pops Orchestra. Everyone could enjoy the music for free here in Scranton. Veterans we spoke with say it's especially touching to hear American classics on the anniversary of our Nation's founding. "Hearing...
Staunton, VANBC 29 News

Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park hosts concert series for summer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are a lot of activities going on across the Shenandoah Valley this summer. The Queen City is hosting a summer concert series with every genre from gospel to bluegrass. “Last year was depressing we did not have any activities at the bandstand. The activities that...
Novi, MIThe Oakland Press

Zonjic and Friends perform free concerts in Novi

Alexander Zonjic & Friends will headline a free summer concert series, “Novi Nights Live,” at the Adell Center at 43700 Adell Center Drive, Novi. Jazz flutist Zonjic leads shows 7-9 p.m. on Fridays, July 9 (with Lin Rountree), July 16 (with Evan Garr) and July 23 (with Urban Jazz Coalition). The concerts are sponsored by the Adell Center and DTE. Concertgoers can sit on the lawn or bring lawn chairs. Call 419-280-1073 for info.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Bill Miranda | Music fills the night sky at Concerts in the Park this summer!

Is there anything better than having a picnic with your family, throwing around the ball with your kids and meeting up with friends you haven’t seen in a while? Especially during the summer months — when school is out and the days are long — spending quality time with the ones you love builds memories that you will cherish for years to come. In Santa Clarita, a hallmark of the summer is the city’s annual Concerts in the Park series.
Thomaston, CTprimepublishers.com

Summer Concerts Planned in Thomaston

THOMASTON — The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston continues its 18th year of free summer concerts in the park with a concert by favorite band, Restless Mountain from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 12 at Seth Thomas Park on South Main Street. Restless Mountain Bluegrass band has been active in various configurations in Connecticut for more than a decade. The band regrouped in 2017 with several new musicians, a new song mix, and new presentation.
Glen Echo, MDWashington City Paper

City Lights: Glen Echo’s Summer Concerts Bring Live Music Back to the Park

Glen Echo Park has been entertaining D.C. area residents for 130 years, first as an education center, then as an amusement park, and for the past half-century as a family-friendly hub for arts and culture. Today, the park’s art deco buildings are home to 13 resident artists and organizations, two children’s theaters, and numerous art galleries, among other attractions. With these spaces come a plethora of events, including an annual summer concert series. Now in its second decade running, the series showcases local performers from a wide range of genres. This year, the Glen Echo’s summer concerts run through Sept. 9, with music filling what was once the park’s bumper car pavilion each Thursday night. On July 1, things kicked off with reggae by I & I Riddim. Up next, on July 8, Clarence “The Blues Man” Turner will deliver soulful guitar lines accompanied by his band on bass, drums, keys, saxophone, and horns. Turner first picked up his instrument at age 8 and has since become a fixture in the D.C. blues scene. If you’re lucky, you might catch him substituting a cellphone or harmonica for a pick. As he says on his website, “Why use a pick when there are so many other interesting things to use?” Other summer concerts will feature the West African stylings of Amadou Kouyate (July 29) and Russian melodies from the Washington Balalaika Society (Aug. 12). In a positive continuation of last year’s digital series, the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture will stream each show on YouTube Live. Glen Echo’s summer concerts begin every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. RSVP (preferred but not required) at glenechopark.com. Free.
Greenville, OHcountynewsonline.org

Concerts in the Park to Feature JulieAnn Bernard

The Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will take the stage at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park this Sunday, July 18th at 7pm. The concert is free and open to the public. This week the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will feature JulieAnn Bernard. Over the course of...
Somerset, CASacramento Magazine

Mediterranean Vineyards’ Summer Concert Series

With summer nights upon us, Mediterranean Vineyards’ summer concert series has started. The winery is featuring live music every Saturday evening, 5–8 p.m. Guests are invited to come to the winery in Somerset, grab a seat on the lawn or at a table with friends to enjoy wine, food, music and good times, as the sun sets over the vineyards.
EntertainmentNewark Post

White Clay Creek State Park’s summer concert series returns next week

After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic last year, White Clay Creek State Park’s popular summer concert series returns next week. The weekly concerts will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Carpenter Recreation Area, 880 New London Road. The series will conclude with a Labor Day concert at 3 p.m. Sept. 6.
Highland Park, ILvillageofgrayslake.com

Highland Park Pops Concert

Join us for our 2021 Summer Concert Series! Bring a chair or blanket to Centennial Plaza at Center and Whitney Streets, order food from a Grayslake restaurant, and enjoy this free outdoor concert. Current Illinois and CDC COVID guidelines will be followed. Per Illinois Phase 5, there is no capacity limit and masks are not required.
Southampton, NYHamptons.com

Southampton Cultural Center: Summer Concert At Agawam Park

The John Fogerty Tribute Project is a high-energy band dedicated to playing the music of John Fogerty & Creedence Clearwater Revival. These guys have been playing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival in and around the New York Area for many years. They are the area’s ORIGINAL and premier CCR/John Fogerty tribute band. CCR fans – you will not want to miss this concert! The Plaza Cafe on Wheels Food Truck will be on-site. Come for dinner and stay for the music!

Comments / 0

Community Policy