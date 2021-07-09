Cancel
Hamilton County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Hamilton County in east Tennessee Southeastern Marion County in east Tennessee * Until 130 PM EDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 1131 AM EDT /1031 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chattanooga, Jasper, Signal Mountain, Walden, Ridgeside, Fairmount, Harrison, Red Bank, Collegedale, Lookout Mountain, East Ridge, Hicks Gap State Park, Middle Valley, East Brainerd, Ooltewah, Haletown (guild), Harrison Bay State Park, Sequatchie Cave and Apison. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

