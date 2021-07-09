2022 NFL Draft: Brian Robinson Jr. is next lead back for the Crimson Tide

Ezring: Size and route-running can be a dangerous combination. Dontay Demus Jr. is a big-bodied receiver who specializes in separating with exaggerated route running. A generally clean mover capable of making sharp cuts while maintaining pace, the Maryland pass-catcher consistently uses head fakes, jab steps and body language to force defenders into false steps and early hip turns. He employs the same salesmanship in his releases. What’s more, Demus generally presents a uniform route stem and rarely telegraphs his pattern. He also boasts fairly loose hips and quick enough feet to run any route. The Maryland receiver draws holds by defensive backs at the top of his route stem thanks to his skill at forcing false steps and premature hip turns. At the catch point, Demus uses his size and length to his advantage. He shields the ball from defenders with his large frame and has a wide catch radius. He is a reliable hands catcher who secures the ball through contact with ease. He is capable of high-pointing the ball and is a threat in 50/50 situations thanks to his length, size and hands. Demus also exhibits sound body control at the sideline. After the catch, the Terrapins receiver has the athleticism to make plays. He typically ends his runs with physicality. Demus is also a high-effort and effective blocker who should offer value as a contributor on special teams. Subscribe for full article.