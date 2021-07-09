Cancel
2022 NFL Draft: Brian Robinson Jr. is next lead back for the Crimson Tide

By Jonah Hovis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now seven weeks away from college football action in the 2021-22 season. So it seems like a fitting time to highlight some playmakers to look out for this upcoming season and the 2022 NFL Draft. One guy that should be on everyone’s radar is the next Alabama lead back Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson did get much attention last season while playing for the Crimson Tide last year because of the recent first-round selection Najee Harris, but has a lot of promise to turn heads this season.

