Newsfeed Now: Pfizer seeking authorization for 3rd vaccine dose; Woman with support dog says restaurant denied service

By FOX 56 Lexington
foxlexington.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – AARP officials say family caregivers are facing financial hardships but a tax credit would help provide much-needed relief. Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. saying Thursday that another shot within a year could dramatically boost immunity and possibly help defend against the latest coronavirus mutant. Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus “do not need a booster shot” at this time, the nation’s top health agencies said Thursday. Officials made the announcement just hours after Pfizer said it would ask for authorization of a third dose of its vaccine.

