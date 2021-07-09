Cancel
Two Years On The Inside: Pedro Speroni talks about the making of his Argentine prison doc ‘Rancho’

By Sofia Serbin de Skalon
soundsandcolours.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Pedro Speroni spent two years living amongst a group of violent criminals at a Buenos Aires maximum-security prison in order to make his film Rancho. He admitted to being terrified at times – especially when he was threatened with his life if he didn’t smuggle in drugs – but eventually gained the trust of the leaders and was able to access their every move, which he captured in his extraordinary documentary Rancho. ‘Rancho’ is what you call your friend, you ‘ranch’ together; Speroni’s film, which just received its international premiere at Sheffield DocFest, follows this group of prisoners, and attempts to reveal who they really are beyond their crimes.

