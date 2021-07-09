Cancel
Rockford, MI

First She Eats 50 Chili Dogs, Now A 7 Pound Burrito

By Tommy Carroll
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 9 days ago
Just a few days ago a woman eats 50 chili dogs to set a new record in Rockford, she has now just devoured a seven-pound burrito in Ionia and is now the new champion. I am not sure what drives competitive eaters to put their bodies through such tasks such as eating 76 hot dogs, 50 chili dogs and now a seven-pound burrito. Is it the attention? Do they get a free meal? Is there money to be made? Or, isn't just pure bragging rights?

