Mushrooms by Patty LaRoche

What is the secret to a long lasting bouquet of flowers in a container? Believe it or not, frequent water changing and adding a spoonful of vodka does the trick. The scientific reason, of course, is that alcohol inhibits ethylene production, which is a ripening gas emitted by plants to help them mature. I like to think that a vodka cocktail just makes them happy and exuberant. Be aware though, that plants like people, can only tolerate small concentrations of alcohol. There are more benign additives you can use, such as Sprite or 7-Up. These give cut flowers the necessary combination of acidic water and sugar, but they also encourage bacterial growth. Therefore, a little bleach is also needed if adding them.
Comments / 0