Mushrooms by Patty LaRoche

It has been nearly a year since I made the decision to embrace a plant-based lifestyle and in that time, I have learned many vegan substitutions for the foods I used to love that are just as good, if not better than the original. One of my favorite comfort foods has always been tacos, but it did not take long for me to learn that finding plant-based options at a Mexican restaurant is nearly impossible. So, I decided that I would find a way to recreate as many Mexican dishes as I could with healthy, easy to make recipes of my own. As I was walking through our local Palm Springs Farmer’s Market one Saturday morning, I found my inspiration in king oyster mushrooms.