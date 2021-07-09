Oconee blotter: Upset wife burns antique; husband pitches fit over wife's COVID test

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. GETTING EVEN: On June 30, Deputy Justin Baldwin was dispatched to a home in Bogart, where a 59-year-old man reported he came home and found his 200-year-old antique sideboard cabinet missing. He later received a text from his son saying his mother was burning something in the yard. The deputy and man went to the location and discovered his wife had burned the antique. The man explained he had been cutting down trees behind the house and his wife became angry because he cut down too many. He believes she destroyed his family inheritance because she was angry about his landscaping work.