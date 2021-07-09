Jakob Dylan has always been part cowboy-troubadour, part rabbi

North Carolina-born singer-songwriter James Taylor is known for hit folk-rock classics, like "Carolina On My Mind," "Sweet Baby James," and "Fire and Rain." Though he hit it big in the 1970s thanks to the success of his second album, "Sweet Baby James," the singer has continued to exude influence well into the present day, making an impression on younger artists, like country darling turned pop star Taylor Swift. Swift, who was named for Taylor, has paid tribute to her namesake by performing onstage with him, and even professing her love for him at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016. "It's hugely flattering and was a delightful surprise when she told me that," Taylor revealed to Stereogum about inspiring Swift's name. "She told me that her mom and dad had been really, deeply into my music, and I got a real kick out of the fact that she'd been named after me. Obviously it wasn't her choice, it was her mom and dad, but nonetheless, a great connection, I think."