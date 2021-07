Tadej Pogacar is set to take Tour de France glory for the second year in a row after Wout van Aert won the stage 20 time trial in Saint Emilion on Saturday. Pogacar’s commanding advantage was never likely to be put in peril on the roads through Bordeaux wine country, and though Jonas Vingegaard took 25 seconds out of the Slovenian to strengthen his grip on second, Pogacar leads by five minutes and 20 seconds ahead of Sunday’s parade into Paris.