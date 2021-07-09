Cancel
Westfield, MA

Matthew M. Coach

By MARIE
thewestfieldnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD – Matthew M. Coach, age 36, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born August 26, 1984, in Holyoke, to Michael and Judy (Merrill) Coach. He attended Westfield Vocational High School where he graduated in 2003 specializing in Ornamental Horticulture. After graduation he started up his own landscaping business and also worked at Skyline Services as a Mechanic. He was known for his mechanical abilities and his passion for Dirt bikes, Mustangs, and Snowmobiling. He loved boating in Otis and time spent with family and friends.

