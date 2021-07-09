Listen to TWO32’s “Sensation”: The Ones
TWO32 and his producer DMC Tha Lync transport us to a Jamaican bashment with “Sensation.” A tribal-like chant, matching drums, and TWO32’s patois create a fun yet urgent energy, common to those events. TWO’s eyes are on a certain someone as he sings, “You might be the baddest I ever seen/Feel like I’m in a dream/I love your vibe over everything/We be speaking through energy.” He’s not looking to waste time, accelerating his tempo in the chorus that ends with him declaring, “I don’t wanna play games, wanna give you my love.” He does so in the next verse, offering maximum pleasure to his lover before his flight in the morning. Sensational.pitchfork.com
