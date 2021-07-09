Cancel
Astronomy

What Will ESA's EnVision Learn at Venus?

By David Dickinson
skyandtelescope.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESA’s EnVision mission to Venus adds to the growing number of spacecraft investigating our sister planet. How will they work together to understand our sister planet?. When the European Space Agency announced that the EnVision orbiter would head to Venus in the early 2030s, the mission became the third in a new crop of spacecraft soon to be bound for our sister planet. NASA's recently selected DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions are due to launch later this decade.

Davinci
Astronomy
NASA
Economy
Industry
Science
Aerospace & Defense
AstronomyUniverse Today

New Images of Mars From China’s Rover

On May 14th, 2021, the China National Space Agency (CNSA) achieved another major milestone when the Tianwen-1 lander successfully soft-landed on Mars, making China the second nation in the world to land a mission on Mars and establish communications from the surface. Shortly thereafter, China National Space Agency (CNSA) shared the first images taken by the Tianwen-1 lander.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

NASA uncovers hidden system of mysteriously draining lakes under Antarctica

Scientists have discovered two new lakes buried deep beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheet. These hidden gems of frigid water are part of a vast network of ever-changing lakes hidden beneath 1.2 to 2.5 miles (2 to 4 kilometers) of ice on the southernmost continent. These lakes fill and drain over and over again in largely mysterious cycles that may influence how fast the ice sheet moves and how and where meltwater reaches the Southern Ocean. This flow, in turn, can change the currents in the Southern Ocean and potentially affect ocean circulation worldwide.
NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
Aerospace & Defensesciencealert.com

Hubble Is Back! Risky Maneuver Saves The World's Most Powerful Space Telescope

NASA has finally fixed its Hubble Space Telescope after weeks of troubleshooting a mysterious glitch. On Friday, the agency announced that Hubble had successfully turned on backups to the faulty hardware that shut down its operations more than a month ago. Now NASA engineers are slowly returning the telescope to full operations. The process could take a few days.
Posted by
ErikBrown

The Letter To The World If The Apollo Astronauts Died On The Moon

Fate hasordainedthat the men who went to the moon to explore in peace willstay on the moon to rest in peace. These brave men, Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, know that there is no hope for their recovery.But they also know thatthere is hope for mankind in theirsacrifice.These two men are laying down their lives in mankind’s most noble goal: the search for truth and understanding. They will be mournedby their families and friends; they will be mourned by their nation; they will be mourned by the people of the world;they will be mourned by a Mother Earth that dared send two of her sons into the unknown.In their exploration, they stirred the people of the world to feel as one; in their sacrifice, they bind more tightly the brotherhood of man. In ancient days, men looked at stars and saw their heroes in the constellations. In modern times, we do much the same, but our heroes are epic men of flesh and blood. Others will follow, and surely find their way home. Man’s search will not be denied. But these men were the first, and they will remain the foremost in our hearts.For every human being who looks up at the moon in the nights to come will know that there is some corner of another world that is forever mankind.
Astronomykauainownews.com

Jupiter’s Moon May Have Conditions for Life

Jupiter’s icy moon Europa is of particular scientific interest because its salty ocean, which lies beneath a thick layer of ice, may currently have conditions suitable for existing life, and the ocean water may even make its way into the icy crust and onto the moon’s surface. New research and modeling, led by University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa planetary sciences researcher Emily Costello, estimate how far down that surface is disturbed by the process called “impact gardening.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Curiosity may have accidentally landed just a few miles away from an ACTIVE source of methane on Mars - a gas that could originate from a biological source

The 2019 revelation that methane was found on Mars sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community, as almost all of the gas on Earth is produced by life. Now, scientists believe they have located the source — and it's almost exactly where NASA's Curiosity rover is. Researchers at the California Institute...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, Nasa scientists say

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, scientists say, as Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found parts of the Red Planet’s rock record has been removed.Mars has a huge number of ancient rocks and minerals compared with the Earth, and in order to try and gather more knowledge about the history of the planet scientists sent Curiosity into Mars’ Gale Crater.The crater has been dried out for billions of years, and scientists have evidence that supersalty water (brines) seeped through the cracks in the lake bottom and altered the minerals below it.Using the CheMin (Chemistry & Mineralogy X-Ray...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hear the Eerie Radio Emissions NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Recorded From Jupiter and Its Moon Io

The Juno Waves instrument “listened” to the radio emissions from Jupiter’s immense magnetic field to find their precise locations. By listening to the rain of electrons flowing onto Jupiter from its intensely volcanic moon Io, researchers using NASA’s Juno spacecraft have found what triggers the powerful radio emissions within the monster planet’s gigantic magnetic field. The new result sheds light on the behavior of the enormous magnetic fields generated by gas-giant planets like Jupiter.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts

PASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — It’s easy to see the impact of space debris on our Moon, where the ancient, battered surface is covered with craters and scars. Jupiter’s icy moon Europa withstands a similar trouncing – along with a punch of super-intense radiation. As the uppermost surface of the icy moon churns, material brought to the surface is zapped by high-energy electron radiation accelerated by Jupiter.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA TV to Air Launch of Space Station Module, Departure of Another

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

