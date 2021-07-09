Cancel
This is the most intelligent breed of dog in the world. At least that's what this study says

By Entrepreneur en Español
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by the Department of Ethology at the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary asserts that the most intelligent breed of dog in the world is the border collie. According to the results of the Family Dog Project of the university department, while many dogs have trouble learning the names of objects, those of this breed are able to memorize them without problems.

