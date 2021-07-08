PEOPLE'S POETRY: Dwindling Monarchs

Katherine Konopasek’s garden in Beverly near 97th Street and Walden Parkway has been certified as a Monarch Butterfly Waystation by Monarch Watch. A nonprofit education, conservation and research program based at the University of Kansas, Monarch Watch focuses on the monarch butterfly. The garden contains milkweed, nectar plants and shelter for these butterflies during their annual cycle of reproduction and migration, and it contributes to monarch conservation. While tending to her garden, Konopasek discovered a large ominous-looking stag beetle. She put the beetle back into the yard’s ground ivy, and the beetle scurried back into the darkness. (submitted photos by Katherine Konopasek)
