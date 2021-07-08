PEOPLE'S POETRY: Dwindling Monarchs

Mid-July. This summer is passing by so quickly! The sun has just been scorching, and for those who are fortunate to be in air conditioning - a respite for these dog days!. Me? I just realized the other day that my summer bucket list is almost untouched. Other than swimming, I haven't made much time for fun, relaxing opportunities. How about you? Is your summer whittling away? If so, how are we going to change that?