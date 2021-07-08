Cancel
PEOPLE'S POETRY: Dwindling Monarchs

By Allison Miller
southernminn.com
 13 days ago

Back then, I saw you each time I’d walk out my door. after some aerobatics, you sat upon my hair. that you could eventually become extinct. that’s 2,000 miles, what a long, long, way to go. Bud Peka. Owatonna.

