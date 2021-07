Before his first season with the University Liggett School Knights baseball team this spring, pitcher Kurt Barr already was seen by his coaches as one of the key players who could lead the Knights to a state championship. Their predictions were not wrong, as Barr was the go-to guy on the mound for Liggett all year. Now, the junior has made his decision to go from powder blue to maize and blue by committing to play college baseball for the University of Michigan.