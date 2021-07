The Killers have announced a new album, Pressure Machine, as well as an extensive 2022 North American tour. No new music from the album has been shared yet, but the band has put out a trailer for it featuring The Killers in a small town, with voices of its residences overlaid. Pressure Machine is due out August 13 via Island. Check out the trailer below, followed by the tour dates and the album’s cover art (no tracklist has been shared yet).