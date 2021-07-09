WESTFIELD – Joan B. Ackerman, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 15, 1933 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Grace Kempton (Brett) and John Alden Brett. She graduated from Springfield Technical High School (class of 1951) and from Duke University (class of 1955). She met her future husband Barclay H. Ackerman in their freshman year at Duke and they were married just three months after graduation. The two settled in Westfield in 1955 and lived there for over 40 years where they raised three children. They were married for 62 years prior to Barclay’s passing in 2017. In 1975 Joan became a librarian at the Westfield Athenaeum. She loved work and eventually became head of the Circulation and Reference Departments before retiring in 2005. During her tenure there she wrote three books of Westfield history which were published by the Arcadia Publishing Company. Outside of work Joan had many and varied interests. She loved all animals especially dogs and she raised, trained and showed dogs of several different breeds. She was an amateur photographer and belonged to the Westfield Camera Club and the Springfield Photographic Society for more than 20 years. She entered and won awards in international competitions and had many of her photos published. Above all of her accomplishments her family was the most important thing in her life. Her love and devotion was unwavering and felt by all.