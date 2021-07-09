Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

Francis T. Mitchell

By MARIE
thewestfieldnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD – Francis Theodore Mitchell, 84, of Westfield passed away on July 6, 2021. Son of the late Raymond T. Mitchell and Agnes (Killips) Mitchell, with grandparents Theodore and Blanche (Nana) Mitchell. A 1955 graduate of Westfield High School he served in the U.S. Airforce until 1962 as a jet engine mechanic. He was a lifetime affiliate of the Academy of Model Aeronautics who recognized him for his 70 years of contributions as a model airplane enthusiast, having competed at the local and national level with great success and widely recognized for his craftsmanship and innovations that advanced this sport. Francis also served as President and in other various capacities of the Hampshire County Radio Controllers (H.C.R.C.) having both competed in and organized events for more than 50 years. He was also a longtime member of the Westfield Sportsman Club where he held several offices and was a Range Officer. He is well known for his marksmanship and gunsmithing craftsmanship, and as with model airplanes, his willingness to help and teach anyone who had an interest.

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Westfield High School#The U S Airforce#Baystate Wing Hospital#Ma#Christian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy