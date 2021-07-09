Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

News Corp Shuts Down Knewz Aggregation Site, Saying It Wasn't Profitable

By Todd Spangler
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knewz crew has hit snooze. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has killed off Knewz, its digital news-aggregation service that was a bid to challenge the likes of Google News and Facebook. More from Variety. News Corp in the past has accused Google and Facebook of profiting off its publications’ content...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Google News#News Corp Shuts#Variety News Corp#News Corp#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Post#Marketwatch#Realtor Com#News Corp#Cnbc#Cnn#Bloomberg#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Nbc News#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Twitter says it will shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

July 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on Aug. 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users. The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users...
Malta, NYTimes Union

Intel eyes $30B purchase of GlobalFoundries, Wall Street Journal reports

MALTA — Intel is examining a deal to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion dollars, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The Journal's attributes the information to people familiar with the matter and says such a purchase would "turbocharge" Intel's plans to make more chips for tech companies. The deal values...
BusinessHEXUS.net

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries, says WSJ report

Under new CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel has seemingly become much more ambitious and focussed on technological and manufacturing advances. Much of this strategy change was signposted by Gelsinger and co during the Engineering the Future webcast back in March where IDM 2.0 was outlined, as well as plans to expand capacity significantly in the US, Europe and more.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

New Data on `The State of TV News’

WASHINGTON—Pew Research Center, as part of its ongoing look at `the `State of the News Media,’ has released new data showing welcome improvements in audiences and revenue for TV news as more Americans relied on their reporting during the pandemic crisis and political turmoil of 2020. Data cited by Pew...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Do the COVID-19 vaccines cover the delta variant?

Do the current coronavirus vaccines cover the delta variant and offer protection? So far, it looks like that’s the case. The Wall Street Journal published a new analysis piece this week that offered some reassuring data about the vaccines and the delta variant. The data so far suggests that vaccines...
PoliticsWashington Post

The Washington Post joins other news organizations in the Pegasus Project, a new Forbidden Stories investigation

The Washington Post has joined Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, in the Pegasus Project, an investigation into the use of military-grade spyware leased by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals. Forensic analysis showed that this spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and the two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, a human rights group, had access to a list of more than 50,000 numbers and shared it with the 16 partner news organizations, which did further research and analysis. The project will roll out over a span of four days, from July 18-21, 2021.
Public SafetyThe Verge

Pegasus spyware used to target phones of journalists and activists, investigation finds

A sweeping investigation by 17 media outlets found that NSO Group’s Pegasus software was used in hacking attempts on 37 smartphones belonging to human rights activists and journalists, The Washington Post reported. The phones were on a leaked list of numbers discovered by Paris journalism nonprofit Hidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International, according to the Post. The numbers on the list were singled out for possible surveillance by countries who are clients of NSO, the report states, which markets its spyware to governments to track potential terrorists and criminals.
California StateDallas News

Reaching California buyers through targeted ad strategy

If you’re thinking of selling your home, your buyer may be in San Francisco, San Jose or Los Angeles just waiting for you to call the experts at Allie Beth Allman & Associates to list it. Allman, the luxury boutique brokerage that leads in many home sales categories in North...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
Marketsmediapost.com

The Most Valuable Name In News: MSNBC, Not Fox

Fox News Channel may have the biggest average audience, as well as gross revenues of the cable news networks, but when it comes to a key Madison Avenue metric -- CPMs -- MSNBC is the most valued. A MediaPost analysis of data released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center analyzing...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google Shares 5 Insights Into Appearing in Google News

Google shares five insights that can help site owners better understand how news appears on surfaces like Google News and Google Search. In a new blog post, Google answers the following commonly asked questions about news content:. Where does news appear on Google?. Is my site eligible to appear in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy