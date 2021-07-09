Cancel
Box Office: ‘Black Widow’ Nabs Marvelous $13.2M Thursday

By Scott Mendelson
Unless it's unusually frontloaded for an MCU movie, Scarlett Johansson's superhero prequel should earn $90-$120 million over its domestic debut weekend. It’s been two years since we had a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in theaters. And considering Spider-Man: Far from Home opened on a Tuesday (with a record-crushing $39 million single-day gross), it’s been around 2.5-years since we had a solo MCU flick that opened on a Friday with which to compare the $13.2 million which Black Widow just earned in Thursday previews. That’s obviously the biggest preview gross since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($40 million) in December of 2019, and it’s pretty close to the recent standards of a non-Avengers MCU movie.

