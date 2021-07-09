Box Office: ‘Black Widow’ Nabs Marvelous $13.2M Thursday

With F9 racing past $500 million worldwide and likely looking at an over/under $160 million domestic cume, it would appear that the Fast & Furious sequel is the latest big tentpole (alongside Godzilla Vs. Kong and A Quiet Place part II) to perform about as well as it might have in a non-Covid environment. It’s not an exact match, mind you, as maybe Godzilla Vs. Kong might have earned $115 million (just above Godzilla: King of the Monsters) while Quiet Place 2 would have neared the $188 million cume of A Quiet Place, but it’s close enough that we can argue that Black Widow might be in a position to be “judged” on non-Covid standards as it opens this weekend.