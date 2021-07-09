Cancel
Nebraska State

NSP has surprise commercial vehicle inspections in York

By Melanie Wilkinson
York News-Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this week in York. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 16 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to seven vehicles or trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

