The Basketball Tournament is back, with the first weekend of the summer basketball bracket tipping off on Friday, July 16 (7/16/2021). The 64-team, single-elimination tournament has partnered with ESPN for coverage, and select games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, while the rest will air on the online-only channel, ESPN 3. The games can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.