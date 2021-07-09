Escape - The Speedrun Game

Sokoban games have been around since the very beginning of video gaming. There’s something about pushing blocks around that is just so strangely entertaining (and often extremely frustrating), that it’s now been able to find a place as a real staple of the puzzle genre. As such, it’s no wonder they’re ten-a-penny. And now we have another one. Escape Sequence – the latest game published by Xitilon Games – promises more Sokoban shenanigans as you push your way through various dungeons and, ultimately, to freedom.