Public Health

Hunger kills 11 people every minute: Oxfam

By Entrepreneur en Español
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunger kills 11 people per minute , a figure that has multiplied six times in the last year, even exceeding the deaths caused by COVID-19 . This was revealed by the NGO Oxfam in a report published this Friday that highlights the war, the pandemic and climate change as the main causes of the crisis.

