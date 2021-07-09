Cancel
Congress & Courts

2nd delay in GOP Congress candidate’s murder plot case

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 9 days ago

A Florida judge agreed Friday to delay a case in which a Republican congressional candidate claims a GOP rival stalked her and discussed a plot to have her killed. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar rescheduled the case of candidate Anna Paulina Luna for Sept. 14. Luna is seeking the District 13 congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running for governor. The district covers Pinellas County, including St. Petersburg.

