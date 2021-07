If words truly matter on days of action like this, Gareth Southgate found some stirring terms in one of his last speeches.The England manager told his players they “now have a choice of what colour medal” they receive in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as he admitted nothing less than victory will be enough.Southgate has guided the country to their first men’s final in 55 years, and the chance to win a second major trophy and first-ever European Championship. It is by far English football’s greatest day since 1966, and can afford the 50-year-old a place in history...