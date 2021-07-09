Cancel
Tennis

Berrettini becomes first Italian man to reach Wimbledon final

Sportsnet.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatteo Berrettini has become the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final after beating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets. The seventh-seeded Berrettini used his big serve and powerful forehand to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Berrettini won 11 straight games from 3-2 down in the first set, taking...

Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
