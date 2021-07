Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) claimed his second stage victory of the 2021 Tour de France on stage 19, soloing into Libourne from 25km out on another breakaway day. A fortnight after his solo win in Le Creusot, and two days after having his room searched by French police as part of a doping investigation into the Bahrain Victorious team, the Slovenian champion put his hand to his mouth and performed a ‘zip’ gesture as he crossed the line.