WGR 550: Darren Dreger on WGR 550 The Instigators when asked what he’s hearing about Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen. “But as far as Jack and Reinhart and Ristolainen are concerned, I checked , just more dialogue, and things are definitely heating up. We did Insider Trading on TSN and I think we had seven items, eight items and we could have had 15 just based on the conversations that are swirling around right now.