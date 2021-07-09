Cancel
Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

 9 days ago

U.S. bug experts are dropping the name gypsy moth because it is considered an ethnic slur. They are doing the same for gypsy ants. Thursday's announcement is the first time the Entomological Society of America is changing a common name of an insect because it is derogatory. It may not be the last. The society president says the name for the destructive moth is offensive to the Romani people. As a caterpillar, the invasive and voracious moth denudes entire forests of leaves. Until a new name is decided, experts will call it Lymantria dispar, its scientific name.

#Moths#Insect#Common Name#Romani
CONSERVATION CORNER: Gypsy moths: A clear and present danger ... to our forests

The European Gypsy Moth (Lymantria dispar) is native to Europe and first arrived in the United States in Massachusetts in 1869. A professor by the name of Etienne Trouvelot was studying Gypsy Moths that he had acquired from France. He was trying to cross breed the gypsy moth with silkworms in North America to develop a better silk industry. The project failed and some gypsy moths escaped. Gypsy Moths are currently found in the New England Region, Delaware, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and eastern Canada. Kentucky is considered High risk for expansion.
Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
KRMG

Gypsy moth will be renamed to eliminate offensive label

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gypsy moth is getting a new name. The fluttering insect will be renamed by the Entomological Society of America, along with the gypsy ant, the organization said in a news release on July 7. The name changes coincide with the launch of the organization’s Better Common...
Gypsy moth problems

The skies were blue, but the gentle sound of pattering rain filled the forest where we were camping. This wasn’t the usual watery rain, but a steady rain of tiny bits of leaves and caterpillar poop raining down from the trees above. Caterpillar poop is known as frass, and I was happy that I packed the canopy to go over the picnic table so that I wouldn’t be eating frassy food.
Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.
'It's An Ethnic Slur': Insect Society Wants To Rename Gypsy Moths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS/AP) –U.S. bug experts are dropping the name gypsy moth because it is considered an ethnic slur. The invasive caterpillars have been a big problem for New England trees in recent years. The Entomological Society of America says the name for the destructive moth is offensive. “It’s an...
'Gypsy' first, entomologists dropping offensive bug names

On Wednesday, the Entomological Society of America announced that it was removing "gypsy moth" and "gypsy ant" as recognized common names for two insects. For Ethel Brooks, a Romani scholar, the move is long overdue. As a child in New Hampshire, Brooks loved watching worms and caterpillars crawl across her...
Gypsy moths invade the region

MOHAWK VALLEY — You probably have seen them everywhere the last couple of weeks — white and brown moths fluttering everywhere — landing in bodies of water, on sides of homes, cars and trees — as they search for a mate. Fulton County, as well as greater New York state,...
Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar's cycle an inexact science

Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder. Updated: 14 hours ago. Family members of a murdered Clinton County,...
Name of invasive 'gypsy moth' to change

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school or local club asking if I can present an insect program. So, it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
What to do as the gypsy moths lay their eggs

Full text available to online subscribers only. Click here to login. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are already a print subscriber, click here to give us your contact information, and we will confirm your active subscription and give you a password to access the website.
This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
The Outside Story: A Gypsy Moth invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur. The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name. The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common...

