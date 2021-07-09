Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh museum returns lion attack display to public view

 9 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh museum is returning to public view a 19th-century diorama that shows lions attacking a camel and its human rider. The curtain around “Lion Attacking a Dromedary” was removed last week, about a year after the Carnegie Museum of Natural History covered up the display in response to complaints about how the courier was depicted. Information is now posted to address the controversy. X-rays have confirmed that the figure contains a human skull and jaw, presenting an ethical problem for the museum. A new sign says the exhibit is popular but reinforces stereotypes.

