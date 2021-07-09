Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UniCredit invests in southern Italy with new tech hub in Naples

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQYsV_0as8zNCK00

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Friday it was setting up a new technology hub in Naples, as part of its strategy to invest in southern Italy, an area of the country plagued by high unemployment and slow economic growth.

The move comes a day after Italian-French carmarker Stellantis announced it would build a large battery plant in the southern city of Termoli.

UniCredit said it would hire 100 new people and move back 100 employees originally from Naples or southern Italy to run the new hub, where it will host open innovation and technological development activities.

It said it would also strengthen the Naples branch of the business dedicated to remote assistance and advice to customers and expand its digital bank activities based in the city.

“In an area still characterised by high rates of unemployment among young people and women, we wanted to create in Naples a new hub,” UniCredit Chairman and former Italian economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a statement.

In a separate statement, trade unions representing UniCredit Italian workers said the new jobs were a “first encouraging result” of negotiations with the lender.

Trade union representatives will meet with the bank’s management on July 13 to discuss issues in the retail banking business, they said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicredit#Southern Italy#Naples#Tech#Milan#Unicredit Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Place
Europe
News Break
Jobs
Related
Milan, MIwhtc.com

Partners Group agrees to buy 75% of Italy’s EOLO

MILAN (Reuters) – Swiss-based investment firm Partners Group has reached a deal to buy a 75% stake in Italy’s broadband and wireless communications group EOLO, the Italian company said on Saturday. Under the terms of the accord, Partners Group will buy the EOLO shares owned by main owner Searchlight Capital...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Segro to sell six Italian warehouses in $150 mln deal

July 16 (Reuters) - UK’s Segro Plc said on Friday it had agreed to sell six of its warehouses in Italy to asset manager AXA IM Alts for 127.5 million euros ($150.49 million), as a pandemic-led e-commerce boom had boosted demand for such properties. “We have chosen to capitalise on...
Worldmymodernmet.com

This Gorgeous Region in Southern Italy Will Pay You $33,000 To Move There

Been dying to have your Hallmark moment and move to an idyllic small town in Italy? Well, now you can get paid to do it. Like some areas of the country that were offering €2,000 to attract new residents, now there are towns in Italy offering $33,000 (€28,000) to anyone who will move there. So if you’re under 40 and willing to uproot your life to relocate to a small village of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants somewhere in the southern region of Calabria, Italy, then this just might be the perfect opportunity for you.
Businessjack1065.com

UniCredit continues management overhaul

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit announced further senior management changes on Thursday, simplifying its leadership structure as part of new CEO Andrea Orcel’s reorganisation of Italy’s second-biggest bank. In May, less than a month after taking the job, Orcel announced an overhaul of top management, streamlining a structure designed by predecessor...
EuropePosted by
Mental_Floss

Villages in Southern Italy Are Paying People to Move There

We've all had moments when we've wanted to pack our bags and move to another country. Now, several Italian villages are giving you the opportunity: They're offering to pay people to live there. To increase population in some of the country's smaller villages, the Italian government is offering individuals an...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Indy Tech Firm Lands $100M Investment

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based tech company has secured a $100 million investment from JMI Equity, based in Baltimore and San Diego. OnBoard, which had developed a cloud-based management platform for corporate boards, says it will use the funding to accelerate product development, fuel expansions into additional markets and strategic acquisitions, and further grow the OnBoard brand. Chief Executive Officer Paroon Chadha says the investment underscores the company's performance, particularly during the pandemic.
LifestyleTime Out Global

This tiny village in southern Italy is giving away loads of free holidays

With the Adriatic coast on one side and the Apennine mountains on the other, San Giovanni in Galdo is a pretty typical Italian hamlet. One of dozens of pretty medieval villages in the Campobasso hills in the Molise region of southern Italy, its ancient cobbled streets are almost untouched by industrialisation – and home to just 553 residents.
Businessinvesting.com

Two offshore wind firms to invest in northeast England hub

LONDON (Reuters) - Two offshore wind manufacturers will invest more than 180 million pounds ($249 million) in an offshore wind hub on the northeast coast of England, and get funding from a state-backed scheme, the British government said on Wednesday. In March, the government announced investment to establish two new...
BMWdailycoffeenews.com

From Naples, Italy, Nurri Accelerates Espresso Equipment Design

Upscale Italian espresso equipment company Nurri is preparing the international launch of its first products, including a tool for distributing coffee grounds in espresso tampers through the use of vibration. Proudly based in Naples and named after founder and chief product designer Antonio Nurri, the high-end prosumer brand is also...
Businesstheiet.org

Chancellor welcomes new manufacturing hub in Leeds

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has welcomed plans to build a new manufacturing and innovation hub, creating hundreds of jobs. UK tech start-up UtterBerry has bought premises in Leeds, which will open in the autumn, and will create up to 1,000 positions. UtterBerry, a spin-out from Cambridge University, is known for its...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Software Testing Solution Provider, Exactpro, to Expand Operations into Lithuania, Sri Lanka

an independent provider of software testing solutions for “mission-critical” financial technology, will establish new subsidiaries in Lithuania as well as Sri Lanka. Alexey Zverev, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Exactpro, notes that it’s been a great honor for the company to serve its customers globally for over 10 years. The past and future growth of their software testing delivery centers across Europe and Asia is “an example of our commitment to being responsive to our clients’ needs, including the need to have the presence of their trusted software testing partner in optimal geopolitical locations,” Alexey added.
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Asian investment in UK tech start-ups soars, new data shows

Investment in UK tech start-ups continues to soar, with huge sums coming from Asian and Middle Eastern investors. The amounts raised in the first half of 2021 have also almost surpassed the total amount raised during the whole of 2020, according to new data. By the end of June, Asian...
Worldmanisteenews.com

Hundreds of rescued migrants disembark in southern Italy

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of migrants disembarked from a humanitarian rescue ship in Augusta, Sicily on Friday after Italy offered a safe port in response to warnings that food was running out and tensions were rising on board. The SOS Mediterranee rescue group said the sick and young were the...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

UK Supporting Tech Startups With New Fund, Revamped Rules

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is planning a summit for entrepreneurs in the technology sector next week and will introduce a 375 million pound fund for startups that are focused on research and development (R&D), the Financial Times reported on Friday (July 16). The Future Fund Breakthrough is...
Worldfinchannel.com

EBRD and EU support women entrepreneurs in Morocco

BEO events and communications agency benefits from the Women in Business programme. According to EBRD, Amina Moumny used to work for one of the most prestigious international hotels in Morocco’s cosmopolitan Casablanca. She loved her job as director of banqueting and seminars – meeting clients from various backgrounds, organising large events and ensuring that all guests had a memorable time.
Worldthepaypers.com

Asia's financial hubs to lead regional regtech growth in 2021

How is regtech evolving in Asia? What are the leading countries when it comes to innovation? Matthew Fulco of Kapronasia has the answers to that. Asia has become the world's fintech centre over the past decade, buoyed by brisk economic growth, innovative digital finance solutions, and regulatory openness. At the...
Industrypv-magazine.com

India tenders 1.2 GW solar in Karnataka

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to build 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis in the Indian state of Karnataka. The projects are to be interconnected at two designated substations in Gadag and Koppal, with the capacity for each substation to be limited to 600 MW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy