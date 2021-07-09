Cancel
Cavendish equals Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage win record

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Nimes to Carcassonne - France - July 9, 2021 Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain wearing the green jersey celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage 13 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

CARCASSONNE, France, July 9 (Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in Friday's 13th stage.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider has now won four stages on this year's Tour, 13 years after claiming his first.

He finished ahead of his lead-out man Michael Morkov of Denmark, with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) coming home third.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Luke Rowe had a long and lonely ride to the finish of stage 11 where he missed the time cut for the first time in his career. The Ineos Grenadiers rider fell behind early in the day on arguably the toughest stage of this year's race, which was won by Wout van Aert.
Douglas ready to party on Mark Cavendish's day of destiny in Paris as Isle of Man rallies behind resurgent veteran looking to make history and eclipse Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage record

The jostle for prime position will begin before Mark Cavendish rolls into Paris this afternoon. By the time this recommissioned Manx Missile attacks the cobbles of the Champs-Elysees, the race to be front and centre back home could be run. ‘We’re having a big party in Douglas, our capital,’ explains...
Wout van Aert wins final time trial as Tadej Pogacar all but seals second successive Tour de France title

Van Aert wins his second stage at 2021 Tour de France. Pogacar all but seals second consecutive Tour title. Vingegaard second in stage to seal runners-up spot. When in future years they come to look back on the 2021 Tour de France, it will be the story of a race which began thrillingly, with an extraordinary first week featuring crashes and chaos and flat-out action and Mark Cavendish’s miraculous rebirth and a woman who took out half the peloton with a cardboard sign and then went into hiding.
Champion Pogacar hails 'incredible Tour de France adventure'

Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France on Sunday, hailing his victory as "an incredible adventure" as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after three weeks of thrilling action. Pogacar stole in at the 11th hour to win the 2020 edition, but this year he stamped his authority in the first week before he pulled on the yellow jersey beneath the Arc de Triomphe as the undisputed champion, aged just 22. "We did it," he said with a huge smile. "It was one thing last year, the first win, I didn't cry this year," he said glowing in his big moment and thanking everyone with his parents and siblings all present.
Cycling-Pogacar set to win back-to-back Tour de France titles

SAINT EMILION, France – Tadej Pogacar was poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title as the Slovenian retained his overall lead following the final time trial, a 30.8-km solo effort from Libourne on Saturday. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider finished eighth in the 20th stage won by Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who clocked a best time of 35 minutes 53 seconds. Danes Kasper Asgreen and Jonas Vingegaard were second and third respectively in the 20th stage, 21 and 32 seconds off the pace. Overall, Pogacar leads Dane Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz by 7:03 ahead of Sunday’s final stage, a largely processional ride from Chatou to the Champs Elysees in Paris. The UAE Emirates rider bettered his rivals in the opening time trials and in the mountain stages, claiming a total of three stage wins in a dominant performance. It came in sharp contrast with last year, when Pogacar snatched the overall lead in the final time trial only as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic cracked in the uphill drag to La Planche des Belles Filles. This time, Pogacar was the favourite and he duly delivered, even though he benefited from his main rival’s failure with Roglic pulling out ahead of the eighth stage following a crash earlier in the race. Crashes also effectively ruled 2018 champion Geraint Thomas out along with his Ineos Grenadiers team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, the 2020 Giro d’Italia winner. Just like last year, Pogacar won the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider and also the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification. Pogacar is now the youngest double winner of the race.
Tour de France 2021 teams: Full list of remaining riders

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all teams are contracted to race the oldest grand tour. In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No...
Factbox-Cycling-Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar

PARIS (Reuters) – Factbox on Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who won his second consecutive Tour de France title on Sunday:. * Coached by former world road race bronze medallist and fellow Slovenian Andrej Hauptman. * 2018 is Pogacar’s breakthrough year. He wins the Tour de l’Avenir, a stage race for young...
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in cycling’s biggest race. The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas...
Tour de France 2021 Prize Money: Purse Payout Distribution for Final Standings

Tadej Pogacar won his second straight Tour de France title Sunday in Paris to take home the winner's €500,000 ($590,269) in prize money. Pogacar, who came from behind in the Tour's penultimate stage to take the top spot last year, was more dominant in 2021. He took over the yellow jersey after the eighth stage and never relinquished it en route to Sunday's famed trip on the Champs-Elysees in France's capital.

