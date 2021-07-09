Scott Brooks Will Assist Chauncey Billups on Trail Blazers Bench
Scott Brooks will become the lead assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers under Head Coach Chauncey Billups. Brooks, 55, has been a head coach with the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder, leading his own locker room for 12 of the last 13 years. He has also served as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news, calling Brooks a “significant addition” to Billups’ staff.www.blazersedge.com
