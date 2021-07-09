Cancel
NBA

Scott Brooks Will Assist Chauncey Billups on Trail Blazers Bench

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Brooks will become the lead assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers under Head Coach Chauncey Billups. Brooks, 55, has been a head coach with the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder, leading his own locker room for 12 of the last 13 years. He has also served as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news, calling Brooks a “significant addition” to Billups’ staff.

Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups now has his right-hand man to coach up Damian Lillard, Blazers to a championship

The Portland Trail Blazers have already had a busy offseason and free agency hasn’t even come yet. They moved on from Terry Stotts and brought in Chauncey Billups to take the reins and have been filled with endless Damian Lillard trade rumors. Now the Blazers are bringing in former Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Scott Brooks to join Billups’ staff, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers reportedly set to hire assistant coach Roy Rogers

The Portland Trail Blazers will reportedly add Roy Rogers to new coach Chauncey Billups’ coaching staff, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rogers spent this season coaching alongside Billups as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers. Rogers has also been an assistant coach for Chicago, Houston, Washington, Brooklyn, Detroit and Boston.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Is Neil Olshey about to be fired?

About a month ago, all hell broke loose when Chauncey Billups was endorsed for the Portland Trail Blazers vacant head coaching position by Damian Lillard, and then hired by Neil Olshey. Has Neil Olshey set the franchise on a course where they will have to fire him?. It started with...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Blazers facing heat after Chauncey Billups investigation claims were refuted

A huge development in the controversy surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ decision to hire Chauncey Billups as their head coach has just surfaced. Despite their claims of having undergone a full investigation of Billups’ 1997 rape allegations, a new exposé has revealed that the Blazers did not actually do their due diligence on Billups and his 20-year-old sexual harassment case.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Wizards choose Wes Unseld Jr. as next head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Washington Wizards are offering Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld, Jr., the franchise’s head coaching job and sides are beginning contract talks soon expected to result in his hiring, sources tell ESPN. 1 day ago – via Twitter wojespn. Adrian Wojnarowski: Contract talks will begin tomorrow and those...
NBAlakersnation.com

NBA Rumors: Clippers Expected Hire Former Lakers Player & Coach Brian Shaw As Assistant Coach

Ahead of free agency, there has already been a lot of movement along the sidelines as several coaching vacancies have been filled. Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups highlighted the new head coaching hires as the former guards landed with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively. However, the assistant coaching carousel has kept spinning as the Los Angeles Lakers were able to replace Kidd with former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale.
NBABlazer's Edge

Scott Brooks Is In Portland. Now What?

The Portland Trail Blazers’ two most senior coaching additions have elicited polarizing opinions from fans. We’ve litigated Chauncey Billups’ inexperience and that 1997 incident, but what to make of Scott Brooks?. On paper, Brooks has every possible credential needed to be a lead assistant, as he was a head coach...
NBABlazer's Edge

Dwight Jaynes Praises Scott Brooks Hire

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly hiring Scott Brooks as the lead assistant coach on Head Coach Chauncey Billups’ new staff. If the deal is finalized, Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest is a fan of the new hire. Jaynes wrote that Brooks’ 12 years of head coaching experience from...

