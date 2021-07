From the outside, things seem kind of weird between the Cubs and Kris Bryant. I don’t know. Maybe that’s nothing new (and maybe it’s entirely different internally), but with the trade deadline coming up and the Cubs self-identified as sellers, his name is once again being floated in rumors like it was all offseason. Making things even weirder, Cubs President Jed Hoyer could potentially see the value in holding onto Bryant through the deadline, perhaps giving one last shot at an extension before otherwise collecting the compensation draft pick the Cubs would get when he leaves in free agency after declining the qualifying offer.