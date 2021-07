Please, do not be alarmed: Justin Bieber is not angry; he’s just AMPED in that little video that has been making the rounds online. Oh, you don’t know which one I’m talking about? Fair enough: Over the weekend, someone caught the Crocs designer on camera, seeming to SCREAM at his wife, Hailey Bieber, as they passed through a Las Vegas lobby. The clip reportedly racked up more than a million views on TikTok before it came down, and the wild gesticulations and the apparent SHOUTING caused some viewers concern. Beliebers on the scene quickly stepped up to defend the singer, alleging that he wasn’t getting in her face out of aggression, but out of lingering post-show INTENSITY for which he lacked an OUTLET.