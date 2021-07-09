Learning To Do My Makeup Gave Me Something My Chronic Illness Ripped Away

I’m sharing my summer skincare & makeup staples for the warmer months ahead!. Hi friends! I hope you’re enjoying the week so far and hope that you had a lovely 4th. Now that we’re in the thick of the dog days of summer (it’s hot out there!), I want to share how my beauty routine has changed with the change in temperature. I definitely wear less makeup in the summer months. For one, it’s hot out and the last thing I want to do is put a lot on my skin (other than SPF!). It needs to feel light or I’m probably not wearing it all. That said, I still want to look put together when we’re out at the pool. While SPF is a priority for me year-round, we wear A LOT of safer sunscreen as a family come summer. After all, limiting sun damage is the #1 anti-aging “secret.”