Polipoli Farms cultivates business from the ground up

By Brian McInnis
Pacific Business News
 9 days ago
Ma ka hana ka ike” grew from a phrase to a way of life on a three-acre plot in Waiehu, Maui. That translates from Hawaiian as, “to learn by doing.” And that is exactly how a writer and a construction manager from nearby Wailuku launched their homegrown business, Polipoli Farms.

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Hawaii State
