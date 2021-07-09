Polipoli Farms cultivates business from the ground up

The happy-go-luck mink had no idea how lucky it was. As a child, Scott Beckstead watched the foreman at his grandfather's mink farm keep the unnamed pet mink as his constant companion. Though the function of the farm was to skin and breed mink, this particular mink had become an unofficial mascot: picked by the foreman when it was a newborn, it spent much of its subsequent life swinging from his shoulder. Minks are widely regarded as cute; they look a bit like weasels and ferrets (all are part of a family known as Mustelidae) with their long bodies, wiry whiskers, tiny limbs, nimble digits and skin covered in rich, glossy fur. This particular mink, a male, was large and black, Beckstead recalled.