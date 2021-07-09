Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram
British singer Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement for running a press agency’s photograph of her on her Instagram page without permission. What Happened: The BBC reports that Integral Images Inc., a New York City-based photography and videography service, took Lipa’s photograph on Feb. 3, 2019 while she was standing in line at an airport. The photograph showed the singer holding her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversized hat.www.benzinga.com
