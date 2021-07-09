Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

Dua Lipa has been dating Anwar Hadid since mid-2019, but it’s only recently that she’s begun to open up about their relationship. Despite living on two different continents, before the pandemic, the couple had never spent more than two weeks apart. Many of their reunions take place at the Hadid family’s idyllic farm, as Lipa described one of the first times she opened up.(“Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast,” Lipa told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.”)