Felton Road 2019 Bannockburn Pinot Noir (Central Otago)

Once aromas are unlocked, this is a charming, multifaceted wine. It wafts notes of brambly berries, tree sap, graphite, baking spice, mushrooms and florals. Well-placed oak adds polish to an otherwise raw, stripped-back fruit character. Even after decanting, the palate is still tightly wound, the tannins fine yet taut and talc-like. Lovely fruit purity and balance hint at a happy pairing with, say, roast duck in a fruit glaze. This wine should evolve well into the late 2020s. Christina Pickard.