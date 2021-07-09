Cancel
Felton Road 2019 Bannockburn Pinot Noir (Central Otago)

winemag.com
 12 days ago

Once aromas are unlocked, this is a charming, multifaceted wine. It wafts notes of brambly berries, tree sap, graphite, baking spice, mushrooms and florals. Well-placed oak adds polish to an otherwise raw, stripped-back fruit character. Even after decanting, the palate is still tightly wound, the tannins fine yet taut and talc-like. Lovely fruit purity and balance hint at a happy pairing with, say, roast duck in a fruit glaze. This wine should evolve well into the late 2020s. Christina Pickard.

www.winemag.com

