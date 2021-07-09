Cancel
Cars

GM recalls Chevy, GMC pickups due to possibility of side airbags exploding

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side airbags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks, The Associated Press reports.

US safety regulators’ documents said the airbag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. Documents said three inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month, one in Florida and two in Texas.

GM said there haven’t been any reports of injuries, and all three trucks were unoccupied at the time.

The company said a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator while it was being manufactured, causing corrosion. According to AP, the inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems.

Dealers will replace both side airbag modules. The company said it has a limited number of replacement parts available. Owners will be notified starting Aug.16, and they’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

About 9,000 of the trucks were recalled last year for the same problem, AP confirmed.

