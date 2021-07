Like any game in the Legend of Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is brimming with secrets to find. The game world is huge, spanning both a massive surface world and several floating islands in the sky, and mixed across both are collectibles that can aid you in your journey. While some of those items are hidden in the corners of the world or require you to revisit locations you've already seen once you have new items, you'll also need to interact with the game's various characters and help them solve their problems if you want to reach 100% completion.