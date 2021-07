At the start of July, job seekers in North Carolina struggling to stay afloat breathed a sigh of relief when Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 116 — a measure that would have ended the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement. While we’ve all seen headlines about a supposed labor shortage, Cooper’s action rightfully highlighted the fact that there are a variety of factors at play right now. For instance, among many other roadblocks to employment, there’s a childcare shortage and the federal minimum wage has remained stuck at $7.25 since 2009. Unfortunately, when it comes to discussing the state of the economy, the needs of job seekers are often excluded from the narrative.