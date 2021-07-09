Cancel
Music

The Real Meaning Of Post Malone's Motley Crew

By Alexandra Simon
Grunge
Grunge
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rapper and singer Post Malone debuted his latest song on July 9 (via YouTube). The track titled "Motley Crew" is a slight spin on Motley Crue — also the name of the famed '80s rock band. The four-member band was a force in the genre at their peak and was highly noted for bringing a different edge into rock n' roll. Interestingly enough, the rapper has had a few rock-influenced rap songs before, and even worked with some famous rock stars on several projects, says Loudwire. He even had a joint song named after the band's fascinating drummer and co-founder, Tommy Lee (via YouTube), who also appears in the video.

